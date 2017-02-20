Ex-Moore County school resource officer facing sex charges involving student

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Moore County say an ex-school resource officer was charged Monday with sex crimes involving a teen student.

Joshua Matthew Evans, 35, of 884 Colonial Avenue in Aberdeen is facing seven sex crimes and other charges involving a 16-year-old girl, Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey said Monday evening in a news release.

Evans is a former school resource officer in Moore County, according to Godfrey.

Evans is charged with five counts of a felony sex act with a student, two counts of felony crimes against nature, one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of misdemeanor assault on a female, Godfrey said.

Evans is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is planned for March 14.

