Gov. Cooper offers reward in case of man missing in Johnston County

Christopher Cole Thomas (Benson Police)
Christopher Cole Thomas (Benson Police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced a reward is being offered in the case of a missing man in Johnston County.

Christopher Cole Thomas went missing in the Benson area in late November.

Cooper said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the man’s disappearance.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Town of Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091, the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 779-8188 or toll free 1-800-334-3000 after business hours.

