Gov. Cooper releases plan to raise NC teacher pay

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday his plan to raise North Carolina teacher pay to first in Southeast in three years.

Cooper’s plan would bring teacher pay to the national average in five years.

Teachers would receive a 5-percent raise this year and then another 5-percent next year.

“These aren’t just investments in our teachers, they are lasting investments in our economy and in our own children’s future,” said Cooper. “Education is part of North Carolina’s legacy, but recently we’ve fallen behind. My proposal is a serious, multi-year increase in teacher salaries that will get us to the national average so we can show our teachers the respect they deserve.”

Cooper’s plan would have the average teacher salary at more than $52,000 in 2017-2018. That average is proposed to be at $55,000 in 2018-2019.

Teachers would also see an annual stipend of $150.

Cooper’s proposal is included in his upcoming budget that will be presented to the legislature.

In response to Cooper’s proposal, Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) issued a statement:

“After he opposed recent Republican budgets that increased average teacher pay by 15.5 percent, we are pleased Roy Cooper has finally joined legislative efforts to undo the damage of years of Democratic teacher furloughs and teacher pay freezes. We look forward to reviewing his complete budget proposal.”

