Hoke County couple hospitalized after domestic dispute, house fire

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire during a Hoke County domestic dispute sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, county authorities say.

Latroy Waller, 47, and his wife, Mamie Waller, 25, were taken to the Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.

Children live in the house in the 100 block of Antigua Drive in Raeford, but were next door at a neighbor’s home when the call came in at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The husband suffered third-degree burns, including burns to his head, arms and upper chest, while the wife suffered second-degree burns, firefighter said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started.