Jury sees crime-scene photos in Wendell double-slaying case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday’s testimony in the trial of a man accused of the 2014 double slaying of his in-laws focused on forensic evidence.

Testimony included discussion of the spots where spent casings were found. And jurors were shown photographs of the crime scene.

Jurors saw also video of a deputy interviewing Nathan Holden’s children immediately after the attack, which left the suspect’s estranged wife, the children’s mother, seriously wounded and her parents dead at their Wendell home.

The prosecution has been building its case for several days. Prosecutors have said they expect to present one more day of evidence before resting their case.

The defense has not yet presented its evidence. During opening arguments, Holden’s attorney conceded he committed the attack but focused on his distraught emotional state at the time.

