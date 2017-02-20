Man charged after Hillsborough boy killed by runaway truck enters plea of ‘no contest’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An Orange Coutny judge accepted a plea of “no contest” Monday from a man charged after a truck rolled away from a work site and killed a 5-year-old boy.

Everett Copeland was hit by the runaway dump truck that came down a hill in the Forest Ridge neighborhood on Dec. 26. He was taken to Duke University Hospital, but died.

Alejandro Suarez, 28, of 287 Spider Lily Lane in Angier was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in the case.

He entered a plea of no contest Monday with sentencing to come at a later.

In court, Copeland’s father said, “We fully understand that no one intended to hurt Everett, including Mr. Suarez. Everett’s death was preventable. There will always be that ache in our hearts.”

The truck was being loaded with dirt when it “rolled away from its work area,” authorities said.

