Man charged in shooting at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Monday they have arrested a suspect in the shooting of a 30-year-old man at an apartment complex last week.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition after attackers went into his apartment in the 3500 block of Carlson Bay Circle around 4:35 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the shooting at the Carlson Bay Apartment Complex.

Pierre Marquis Russ, 27, of the 6500 block of Brookstone Lane was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Russ has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Russ is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $151,000 secured bond.

Police said that more arrests are possible as they continue to investigate the shooting.

On Friday, Fayetteville police released images of possible suspect(s) and a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is believed to be a Red Chevrolet Traverse with a dark tint.