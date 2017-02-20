Man charged with murder in connection with Fayetteville shooting, crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Fayetteville that occurred Saturday night, Fayetteville police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fayetteville man dead after getting shot, crashing vehicle into house

Rakeem McGoogan, 26, of Fayetteville, was found in his vehicle that had crashed into a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road around 9:10 p.m., police said.

McGoogan was found in his crashed vehicle and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. McGoogan’s gunshot wound was not discovered until he arrived at the hospital. He was in critical condition but died Sunday morning, police said.

Brian Lamar Martin, Jr., 20, of Raeford, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Fayetteville police said that Martin was apprehended Monday morning in Raeford.

He is currently being processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective W. Lee with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 973-3638 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).