Man committed sex crimes against child at Jordan Lake, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges after being accused by Chatham County authorities of committing sex crimes against a child at Jordan Lake.

Mario Sotelo, of 2503 Gemena Road, is charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree sexual offense with a child, both felonies, and one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor, Chatham County deputies said.

Sotelo is accused of committing the acts during the summer of 2015, according to deputies. They were reported to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office in March 2016, authorities said.

His bond was set at $500,000 secured. He’s due in court March 20.