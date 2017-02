RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man injured in a shooting was found at a location off Lynn Road Monday morning, according to Raleigh police.

Police received a call just before 10:10 a.m. in reference to a shooting victim off Hilburn Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

An investigation is underway, police said.