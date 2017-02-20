NC deputies seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Madison Gilliand, 14, is believed to have run away from home. Officials said they do not believe she is in any danger.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage-colored jacket, blue jeans and survivor boots.

Gilliand is believed to be in the area of McDowell and Buncombe County.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.

