NC man tells 911 he’s going to kill brother, then shoots and kills him

ap logo By Published: Updated:

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man who called 911 and told them he was going to kill his brother went through with the threat before officers could arrive.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that Bryan Hendren told the 911 operator at 4 a.m. Saturday his older brother Benny was coming to his home and he planned to shoot him.

Deputies arrived in about 10 minutes and say the victim was dead in the driveway from a shotgun wound and Hendren was sitting on his porch.

Investigators say the brothers had an ongoing dispute over land they had inherited.

Hendren was in the Wilkes County jail on a $250,000 bond. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s