NC man tells 911 he’s going to kill brother, then shoots and kills him

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man who called 911 and told them he was going to kill his brother went through with the threat before officers could arrive.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office told media outlets that Bryan Hendren told the 911 operator at 4 a.m. Saturday his older brother Benny was coming to his home and he planned to shoot him.

Deputies arrived in about 10 minutes and say the victim was dead in the driveway from a shotgun wound and Hendren was sitting on his porch.

Investigators say the brothers had an ongoing dispute over land they had inherited.

Hendren was in the Wilkes County jail on a $250,000 bond. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.