NC man used stolen card to pay for pizza, calls to jail, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing charges after Chatham County authorities say he fraudulently charged about $500 worth of pizza, prepaid cell phone minutes and a calls to a county jail to someone else’s credit card.

Niahmetrius Williams, 32, of 1545 U.S. 15-501 South in Chapel Hill, is facing three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, three counts of identity theft and three counts of false representation as a cardholder, Chatham County deputies said. All the charges are felonies.

The victim found fraudulent charges on a financial statement, and investigators traced the charges to Williams, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Williams used the card to buy $56.92 worth of Domino’s Pizza, $99.36 worth of prepaid cell phone minutes, and $357.95 worth of calls to an inmate in the Harnett County Jail.

Williams was given a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court March 20.