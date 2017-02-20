NC prison worker jailed after having contraband items, deputies say

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An employee at the high security Pasquotank Correctional Institute was caught last week with contraband while going through security, authorities say.

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says Justin Lamar Casper was caught Feb. 12 with the items.

According officials the contraband items were: about an ounce of green vegetable matter suspected to be marijuana, Suboxone, two unopened packs of Newport cigarettes and four watch cellphones.

RELATED: Cellphones the top threat in NC prisons, DOC says

Casper, 27, of Elizabeth City, is facing charges including furnish/poison/controlled substance/weapons to inmates, knowingly giving or selling phone or wireless device and providing tobacco to inmate.

Authorities say Casper was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $3,500 secured bond.

Pasquotank Correctional Institute is located near Elizabeth City and has an inmate capacity of 896, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.