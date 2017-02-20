NC teen in critical condition after falling 40 feet at Hanging Rock State Park

DANBURY, N.C. (WFMY) – Park rangers say a 17-year-old fell at least 40 feet while hiking at Hanging Rock State Park Saturday evening.

Jason Messer was hiking with three friends when he fell off the side of the mountain, according to his brother, Sam Messer. Sam says the group was heading back down the mountain when Jason fell.

Greg Collins from Stokes County EMS said they got the call around 6:30 p.m. When emergency crews got to the park it took about 30 minutes to get to Messer.

Once they found him, Collins said it took two hours to rig high angle ropes and to provide emergency care to get him off the mountain.

The teen is now at Baptist Hospital in critical condition with multiple traumatic injuries, according to Collins.

Jason is a student at McMichael High School. The Messer family is from Stokesdale.