Orange County sheriff IDs man killed in officer-involved shooting

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County officials identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Efland as Keo Crockett.

Crockett was killed whwn the Sheriff’s Office said he pointed a gun at two deputies late Saturday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Mebane police asked for assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office with finding Keo Crockett.

Mebane police said Crockett was armed with a handgun when he broke into a Mebane residence on Old Hillsborough Road around 10:20 p.m. Crockett is accused of firing the gun during the home invasion.

Deputy Duke Ashley and Deputy Tyler Chelenza responded to the call and were given Crockett’s Efland address to investigate.

Ashley and Chelenza arrived at the front of Crockett’s residence on Virginia Lee Lane with Ashley knocking on the door.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Crockett then abruptly came out of the house and pointed a gun at Ashley.

Both Ashley and Chelenza fired their weapons, striking and killing Crockett.

Ashley has been serving since Jan. 2012 with Chelenza serving since Dec. 2011.

Both have been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure while the SBI and Orange County district attorney investigates.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information is available.