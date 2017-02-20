Raleigh to use chlorine-only disinfection for water system

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh will switch to a chlorine-only disinfection method for its water system starting Tuesday.

The change comes at the recommendation of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Raleigh currently uses a chloramine disinfection method.

The City of Raleigh will use the chlorine method through April 3.

The switch may cause some of the City’s water to have a chlorine taste or odor.

The City said it will also flush its water distribution system starting Tuesday through April 3. This flushing may cause some water to be discolored.

“The water is absolutely safe,” the City said in a release.

But customers may want to avoid washing white laundry in discolored water.

