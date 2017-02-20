SBI searching Hoke County government offices

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The State Bureau of Investigation is executing a search warrant at the offices of Hoke County’s government, Raeford Police Chief Kemp Crumpler confirmed.

State authorities asked him to supply an officer to man the building while they executed the search warrant, he said. As of about 6:50 p.m., the officer was still manning the door of a building on Main Street.

Crumpler said he didn’t know what the searchers were looking for, nor did he know what potential crime might be under investigation.

County employees were told to leave early, he said, and once the search began they were not allowed back into the building.