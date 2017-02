SC school bus driver charged with DUI after driving wrong way on highway

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A school bus driver is in custody after troopers say he was driving students in a school activity bus while under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers met the school bus on S.C. Highway 34 in Newberry County around 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the bus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane without headlights.

Troopers arrested the driver, Brent Patrick Carter, 50, of Goose Creek, after they found his blood alcohol level at .18.

The green and white activity bus was from Goose Creek High School in Berkeley County. Fifteen students and three adults were on the bus.

Berkeley County school officials picked up the students, and the Department of Social Services was notified.