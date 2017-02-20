Teen charged with setting fires inside NC Food Lion

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WFMY) — A teenager was arrested after police say he was inside a Food Lion burning and damaging items in the store.

Officials says the call came in around 11:24 p.m at the Food Lion on 1605 Way St. in Reidsville. When they got to the scene they found Fernando Bahena, 18, inside the grocery store actively damaging the property.

Bahena was arrested and then taken to the hospital for treatment. He will face several charges including feloniously burning of certain buildings and injury to personal property when he is released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Lynwood Hampshire at 336-347-2357 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s