CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina and Appalachian State will start a three-game series in 2019 with the Tar Heels traveling to Boone in 2022.

The Mountaineers will play in Chapel Hill on Sept. 21, 2019. That will be the first meeting between the two school since the Heels’ 56-6 win in 1940.

The Tar Heels will play at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone on Sept. 3, 2022.

App State will then play in Chapel Hill the following season on Sept. 9.