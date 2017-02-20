Wilson County man arrested on child sex charge

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Wilson County man was arrested after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said he had an inappropriate relationship with two 9-year-old girls.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Corey Lee Kerr, of Lucama was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

On Feb. 5, The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was told of “inappropriate conduct” between Kerr and the two 9-year-old girls at a residence in the county.

Following an investigation, Kerr was identified as the suspect and arrested without incident.

He’s being held under $20,000 bond.