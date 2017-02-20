Woman, child seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that left a woman and child seriously injured Monday morning.

According to highway patrol investigators, the crash occurred on Interstate 95 southbound at the 81 mile marker around 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles – a tractor-trailer, an RV pulling a vehicle and two passenger vehicles.

Authorities did not say how the crash occurred, but did say that two people – a woman and a child – were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Highway patrol re-routed traffic around the crash scene and the roadway was cleared a little after 1 p.m.

The crash is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.