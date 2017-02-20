Woman, child seriously injured in crash on I-95 in Johnston County

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash that left a woman and child seriously injured Monday morning.

Four vehicles, including this tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash (Patrick Priest/CBS North Carolina)
CLICK FOR 5 PHOTOS FROM THE CRASH SCENE

According to highway patrol investigators, the crash occurred on Interstate 95 southbound at the 81 mile marker around 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles – a tractor-trailer, an RV pulling a vehicle and two passenger vehicles.

Authorities did not say how the crash occurred, but did say that two people – a woman and a child – were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Highway patrol re-routed traffic around the crash scene and the roadway was cleared a little after 1 p.m.

The crash is under investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s