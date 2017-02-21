2 Duke students robbed at gunpoint near campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after two Duke University students were robbed at gunpoint, according to a Duke crime alert.

The robbery occurred on Swift Avenue near Main Street and the railroad tracks, according to the alert.

The school did not clarify whether the robbery occurred Monday night or Tuesday morning. The alert was issued Tuesday morning.

According to the university, there are three suspects.

One suspect is a male approximately 6 feet tall, 20 to 25 years old, and was wearing a gray hoodie and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is an 18 to 20-year-old male. He was wearing a Duke Track and Field pullover, school officials said.

The third suspect was seen driving an older model dark sedan, possibly a Pontiac. The car was last seen turning onto Erwin Road.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, but the victims did have some personal belongings taken, including phones.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.