20-year-old ‘unintended victim’ shot to death during argument in Roxboro

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot to death during an argument between two people Monday evening, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said Tuesday.

According to police, Cornell Torian, 20, was at Longhurst Park around 5:30 p.m. when two men began arguing. Police said that shots were apparently fired during the argument and Torian, who they called an “unintended victim,” was shot and killed.

“The tragic loss of life [Monday night] has forever impacted two families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both families dealing with this senseless act,” Hess said.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case.

“The person of interest knows who they are and we do too. We ask that they peacefully turn themselves in so they can give their side of the story,” Hess said.

Police said they’re not releasing the person of interest’s name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at (336) 599-8345.