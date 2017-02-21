2nd orange alligator in Carolinas this month is spotted at NC coast

CALABASH, N.C. (AP) – For the second time this month, a rust-colored alligator has turned up in the Carolinas.

2-orange-alligators
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports Tuesday that some residents of a Calabash, North Carolina, neighborhood have named the pumpkin-colored alligator “Donny.”

Earlier this month, residents joked that an orange alligator that turned up in a pond near Charleston had used too much self-tanning lotion.

Jay Butfiloski with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the color may have come from where the animal spent the winter, perhaps in a rusty steel culvert pipe.

Experts say alligators shed their skin and will likely return to a normal shade soon.

