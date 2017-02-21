2nd suspect in deadly Fayetteville shooting, crash turns himself in to police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was the subject of a manhunt that began Monday afternoon turned himself in to Fayetteville police on Tuesday.

On Monday, police tried to apprehend Demonte Deon Jones, who was wanted on a first-degree murder and felony conspiracy charges and was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Venza, which was stolen, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota fled from police, began driving erratically and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Raeford and Skibo roads, police said.

The driver, Matthew Jackson, 25, continued to drive in a recklessly and officers lost sight of the stolen Toyota in the area of Owen Drive near Cumberland Road, according to police.

Jones, who police described as “extremely dangerous,” fled on foot into nearby woods.

Jones was wanted in connection with the murder of Rakeem McGoogan, 26, of Fayetteville who was found Saturday night in his vehicle that had crashed into a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road around 9:10 p.m., police said.

On Monday morning, Brian Lamar Martin, Jr., 20, of Raeford, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Fayetteville police said that Martin was apprehended Monday morning in Raeford.

Jones turned himself in to police on Tuesday.