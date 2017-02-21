Bill would move NC toward removing ban on secession from state constitution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bill in the North Carolina General Assembly is looking to make changes to the state constitution, removing the portion that prohibits secession.

House Bill 147 was filed Tuesday by representatives Michael Speciale, George G. Cleveland, Larry G. Pittman, and Bert Jones. All four men are Republican lawmakers.

The bill seeks to repeal Section 4 of Article I of the North Carolina Constitution, which states:

Sec. 4. Secession prohibited. This State shall ever remain a member of the American Union; the people thereof are part of the American nation; there is no right on the part of this State to secede; and all attempts, from whatever source or upon whatever pretext, to dissolve this Union or to sever this Nation, shall be resisted with the whole power of the State.

According to HB147, the sponsors want to put the repeal up on the ballot during the general election in November 2018. They say if the voters approve the amendment, it should be made law.

WBTV has reached out to representatives Speciale, Cleveland, Pittman, and Jones for comment, but had not gotten a response.

In 2012, after the re-election of President Barack Obama, more than 25,000 people signed a petition on the White House’s website seeking to have North Carolina secede from the United States. Several other states, including South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Texas had similar petitions.