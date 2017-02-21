Cary man had AK-47, made threat against non-Muslims, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal authorities have charged a 27-year-old Cary man after they say he made an online threat, said non-Muslims had “spit in our faces,” and had an AK-47 and 340 rounds of ammunition, according to a federal prosecutor.

An affidavit says Garrett Grimsely made a post online Sunday, stating, “don’t go to Cary tomorrow,” according to a news release from John Stuart Bruce, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

“For too long the kuffar [non-Muslims] have spit in our faces and trampled our rights,” he told a cooperating witness in a private message, according to the news release’s analysis of the affidavit. “This cannot continue. I cannot speak of anything. Say your dua [prayers], sleep, and watch the news tomorrow. It will only be the beginning …”

A search of Grimsley’s apartment turned up an AK-47, four 30-round magazines and about 340 rounds of ammunition, according the release.

Grimsely is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce to injure the person of another, according to the prosecutor’s office. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI, Cary Police and the SBI are investigating.