Hope Mills teen charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities arrested a 17-year-old from Hope Mills on Tuesday, accusing him of a number of sex crimes.

“These charges stem from an investigation showing Morales possessed and distributed visual representation of minors between the ages of eight and 15 engaging in sexual activity,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Evan Curtis Morales, of the 600 block of Connors Cove in Hope Mills, is facing three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to deputies.

Morales’ bond was set at $60,000 secured.

