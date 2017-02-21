FBI assessing threat against Muslims made during NC conservative activist meeting

ap logo By Published: Updated:
(Graphic by WFMY)
(Graphic by WFMY)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI says it’s looking into reports of death threats made against Muslims during a meeting of conservative activists in North Carolina.

Local news outlets report Monday the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked federal authorities to look into a meeting last week in Kernersville where a group listened to a guest speaker talk about the Muslim Brotherhood.

In audio posted on alternative newspaper Triad City Beat’s website, someone says, “Any recommendations on how we can stop this? Because my only recommendation is to start killing the hell out of them.”

The comment follows a conversation about Muslims who the speaker suggests are trying to take over the United States.

In a statement provided to news outlets, the FBI said it’s tracking down the meeting’s participants to gauge the severity of potential threats.

The FBI is aware of news media stories about a recent meeting in North Carolina where comments were reportedly made against the Muslim community. We are working with our local law enforcement partners to determine if a federal violation involving threats of violence that is not speech protected under the First Amendment has occurred. The safety and security of our citizens is a priority for the FBI and we have been in contact with local community leaders to assure them we take potential threats of violence very seriously.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s