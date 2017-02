FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old Fort Bragg man faces an attempted sex crime charge stemming from a July 2016 incident, Fayetteville police said.

Nathan Kilian, of fort Bragg was arrested and charged with attempted-second degree forcible sex offense and false imprisonment.

Fayetteville police said Kilian was an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the July 10 incident.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.