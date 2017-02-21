Fuquay-Varina man indicted on murder charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man charged in a stabbing attack that occurred Feb. 4 in Raleigh was indicted by a Wake County Grand Jury Monday, court documents show.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. feb. 4 in the 2900 block of Boone Trail, Raleigh police said.

When police arrived, they found 48-year-old Thomas Scotland Sr. with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Scotland was taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries following the attack.

Ronnie Lee Simmons, 56, of Lark Street in Fuquay-Varina was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill/inflict serious injury. His charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died, police said.

On Monday, a Wake County Grand Jury indicted Simmons on that murder charge.

Police confirmed the stabbing was a domestic incident but wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Simmons is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.