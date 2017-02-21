Goldsboro convenience store robbed, man arrested after returning to the scene

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson man has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Goldsboro after he returned to the scene of the crime, Goldsboro police said.

According to police, an armed robbery occurred at the Circle K convenience store located at 2035 U.S. Highway 70 west around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.

A suspect entered the store and pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the store clerk before demanding money and forcing the clerk to the ground, police said.

The man left the scene in a black vehicle that he had parked near the back of the store’s parking lot.

Officers responded to the scene following the robbery and took an incident report and began an investigation before leaving, police said.

Around 3:30 a.m., police were notified about a suspicious man walking around the parking lot of the Circle K. He had parked his black Nissan Altima in the same area that Johnson had parked his car during the armed robbery. Police said it appeared that the man was looking for something in the parking lot.

The man was detained by officers who arrived on scene as he attempted to leave the area on foot.

An investigation into the man’s identity and his vehicle led to police finding more evidence that was associated with the earlier robbery at that location.

The man, who has been identified as Vanderbilt Carl Lee Johnson, 43, of Wilson, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Johnson is being held in Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.