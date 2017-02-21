Gov. Cooper, AG Stein drop voter ID appeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein started the process of dropping North Carolina’s appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over the state’s voter ID law.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin released a statement praising the move.

I applaud Governor Cooper and Attorney General Stein’s decision today to drop this costly and unnecessary appeal. A wide body of evidence, including a federal court ruling, has conclusively shown that the voting law passed by the General Assembly was racially targeted and motivated solely by a desire to consolidate political power.

It is my sincere hope that Republican leaders in the General Assembly will put the ugly legacy of voter suppression behind them and work with Governor Cooper on common sense measures to increase teacher pay, invest in the middle class and get our economy moving.”