Man shot, seriously injured during Garner robbery

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and seriously injured after a masked man demanded his wallet in a parking lot in Garner Tuesday morning, Garner Police Capt. Joe Binns said.

A robbery was reported in the parking lot of 234 Lenoxplace Circle around 2:20 a.m., police said. The address is listed as being at the Lenoxplace at Garner Station Apartments.

Upon arrival, police found a 45-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was shot by an unknown male after demanding the victim’s wallet, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was conscious and alert when transported by EMS, police said.

The suspect was wearing all black with a black mask and carrying a handgun. Police said they have no suspects at this time and the man’s direction of travel is not known.

The shooting and robbery is under investigation.