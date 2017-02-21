NC attorney general attends opioid abuse meeting in Cumberland Co.



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein met with Cumberland County leaders on Tuesday to discuss opioid abuse.

The round table meeting was led by Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson.

Leaders say over the last several months they’ve focused on reducing overdoses, educating medicine providers and increasing awareness about opioid addiction and treatment.

A Cumberland County opioid substance abuse hotline was also established in September and has received nearly 125 calls.

“Everybody has a role to play and if we all do our part we can turn the tide on this crisis,” Stein said. “I’ve come here today to Fayetteville because Fayetteville is a leader in North Carolina. You all have a lot to be proud of and, in fact, I have a lot to learn and I want to help spread the word about some of the exciting developments going here in Cumberland County.”