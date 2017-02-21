NC man facing multiple felonies after investigators find guns, drugs, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon from Pittsboro is facing a variety of charges after a search of his home turned up stolen goods, marijuana and two rifles, authorities said.

A search of Joseph Gordon Zumbo’s residence in the 100 block of Clarence Brooks Road in Pittsboro turned up two rifles, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 22.5 grams of marijuana, Chatham County deputies said.

The search came after Zumbo, 29, was linked by deputies to a larceny case reported in December, a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Deputies said Zumbo is charged with:

one count of felony breaking and entering

one count of felony larceny

one count of felony possession of stolen property

two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon

one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

one count of felony maintaining a dwelling or place for a controlled substance

one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance

one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana

one count of misdemeanor child abuse

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

No information about what led to the child abuse charge was immediately available.

Zumbo’s bond was set at $27,000 secured.