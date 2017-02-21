NC man facing multiple felonies after investigators find guns, drugs, deputies say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Evidence seized during a search of the suspect's home. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Evidence seized during a search of the suspect’s home. (Chatham County Sheriff’s Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon from Pittsboro is facing a variety of charges after a search of his home turned up stolen goods, marijuana and two rifles, authorities said.

Joseph Gordon Zumbo (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
CLICK HERE FOR MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA

A search of Joseph Gordon Zumbo’s residence in the 100 block of Clarence Brooks Road in Pittsboro turned up two rifles, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and 22.5 grams of marijuana, Chatham County deputies said.

The search came after Zumbo, 29, was linked by deputies to a larceny case reported in December, a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Deputies said Zumbo is charged with:

  • one count of felony breaking and entering
  • one count of felony larceny
  • one count of felony possession of stolen property
  • two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon
  • one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
  • one count of felony maintaining a dwelling or place for a controlled substance
  • one count of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana
  • one count of misdemeanor child abuse
  • one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

No information about what led to the child abuse charge was immediately available.

Zumbo’s bond was set at $27,000 secured.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s