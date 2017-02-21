Pair sought after NC college dorm armed robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Police in Salisbury have obtained warrants for two men in connection to two burglaries and an armed robbery that occurred at Catawba College’s Stanback Hall.

Officials said on February 14, the duo went into a dorm room at Stanback Hall and stole clothing, electronics and jewelry.

The next day, two people “ransacked” a dorm room at Stanback Hall, police said, before going into an adjoining room where they pointed a gun at a person and demanded property.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Justin Traig Sterling, of Monroe, and 19-year-old Elias Phillip Francis, of Mint Hill.

Each have outstanding warrants for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony breaking and entering, and one count of felony larceny.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sterling or Francis are asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.