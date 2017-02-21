Police hunt person who put spikes along NC park trails

SYLVA, N.C. (WSPA) – Pinnacle Park in Sylva is closed after police say someone intentionally nailed around 60 spikes into logs and tree roots along a trail. One person has been injured.

A nail impaled a runner’s foot at the park Feb. 11, according to Det. Doug Farmer. WSPA was told a second runner had a nail go through a shoe on the trail, but wasn’t injured.

Pinnacle Park spans more than 1,000 acres.

Officials are trying to make sure the park’s trails are safe ahead of the Black Rock Summit race on March 18.

The trail was closed Monday as police officers and even the town manager came to the park to search for more nails or spikes, police said. Crews used leaf blowers and metal detectors in their search.

Pinnacle Trail, East Fork Trail and Black Rock Trail are expected to reopen Tuesday.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who placed the spikes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylva Police Department at (828) 586-2916.

Police have also heard from people who want to donate reward money. They can call town officials at (828) 586-2719.