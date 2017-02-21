SC mom found asleep with infant in running car arrested on drug charges

A mother found asleep in the car with her 3-week-old baby was arrested on drug charges Saturday.

Rock Hill police say they were called to the McDonald’s on Dave Lyle Boulevard in reference to a welfare check. Officers found 23-year-old Kayln Shackelford asleep with her infant in the back seat of a running green Honda Accord.

Police say Shackelford had difficulty waking up but did not appear to be impaired. She told police she was shopping at Walmart and pulled over to rest.

When police searched the vehicle, they say they found marijuana and two Clonazepams in pill bottles. A second small pouch was found containing a glass pipe and two small baggies with a white powder substance.

Shackelford said the marijuana and two baggies weren’t hers.

She was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II substance second offense. Officers are awaiting test results from the white substance before issuing more charges.

