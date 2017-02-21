Teen charged with killing ‘unintended victim’ during Roxboro argument

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Roxboro police have charged a 16-year-old with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a man during an argument Monday night, police said.

Richard Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, according to Chief David Hess. He may be in Virginia where police said he has family.

“Right now, we have one side of the story. It is important that you turn yourself in so that you have an opportunity to get this off your chest,” Hess said in a release.

Cornell Torian, 20, was shot and killed Monday evening in Longhurst Park when two man began arguing over tennis shoes, police said.

Torian was said to be an “unintended victim.”

Hess said he may ask for the assistance of the S.S. Marshals service in locating Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Department at 336 599 8345.

