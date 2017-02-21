UNC warns of fake Duke, Louisville tickets

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Athletics officials said to be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets to the Tar Heels’ games against Louisville and Duke.

The University said there have been recent reports of counterfeit tickets being solid for Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals and the March 4 game against Duke.

“Fans are encouraged to use caution when purchasing tickets from a third party and only purchase tickets from a trusted source,” UNC said in a release.

Fans with a fake ticket will not be admitted into the Dean Smith Center.

The University encourage fans to purchase tickets through the UNC ticket office or official partner StubHub.

