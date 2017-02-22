69-year-old man shot in Raleigh, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The sheriff’s office received a call of a shooting at 5701 Paul Road around 8 p.m. and upon arrival, deputies found a 69-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to WakeMed. The severity of his injury was not released by authorities.

The shooting is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information.

