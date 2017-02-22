69-year-old man shot in Raleigh, authorities say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday night in Raleigh.

The sheriff’s office received a call of a shooting at 5701 Paul Road around 8 p.m. and upon arrival, deputies found a 69-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to WakeMed. The severity of his injury was not released by authorities.

The shooting is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not released any further information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s