90-year-old woman found dead after disappearance from NC assisted living facility

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT/WAVY) – Police said an Elizabeth City woman who went missing from an assisted living home Tuesday has been found dead.

Ruby Whedbee, 90, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. That’s located at 401 Hastings Lane in Elizabeth City. Officers said Whedbee was near Hastings Lane near Albemarle Gastroenterology. Whedbee was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt, lime green pants and had a maroon medical walker.

Tuesday, just before noon, the Elizabeth City Police Department reported that Whedbee was found, and they thanked everyone who assisted in the search.

A couple hours later, in an official release, the department said search teams located Whedbee around 10:45 a.m. about a half-mile from the assisted living facility. She was deceased.

A Silver Alert issued for her has since been canceled.