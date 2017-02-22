After Charleston, Roof went toward second AME church, docs say

In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME Emanuel Church as FBI forensic experts work the crime scene, in Charleston, S.C. Prosecutors who wanted to show that Dylann Roof was a cruel, angry racist simply used his own words at his death penalty trial on charges he killed nine black people in June 2015 at a Charleston church. Roof's two-hour videotaped confession less than a day after the shooting and a handwritten journal found in his car when he was arrested were introduced into evidence Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Prosecutors in South Carolina say GPS evidence shows Dylann Roof drove toward a second black church the night he shot nine people to death during a Bible study.

In court documents unsealed Tuesday, federal prosecutors said they had evidence showing Roof exited the interstate and drove toward a church in Jedburg after committing the killings at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. Prosecutors say Branch AME Church also had a sign advertising a Wednesday night Bible study.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old Roof shut off his GPS, something they say indicates he stopped the car.

Roof was sentenced to death last month after a jury convicted him of 33 federal charges. He’s currently awaiting a second death penalty trial in state court.

