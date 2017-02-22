Bomb threat forces evacuation of Durham Jewish school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students were evacuated from a Durham Jewish school Wednesday morning after reports of a bomb threat.

The school is not the first Jewish center to be targeted this week. Eleven Jewish community centers across the country received threats, too.

Staff at Lerners Jewish Community School confirm there was a threat made over the phone Wednesday morning.

Parents tell CBS North Carolina they received an automated phone call just before 11 a.m. telling them about a bomb threat.

The students were evacuated from the school and sent home early.

Richard Ellman was at the Judea reform school next door for a class. He said he was impressed with the way the school handled the situation but says he’s disappointed that things like this are happening.

Durham police were on scene.

CBS North Carolina will update this story if more information becomes available.