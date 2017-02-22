Chase Elliot wins Daytona 500 pole

After two qualifying rounds, Chase Elliot swept the top spot for the Daytona 500 season opener, becoming the first driver in the sport’s history to win back-to-back poles.

Your front row for the #DAYTONA500! @chaseelliott wins the pole for the second straight year! pic.twitter.com/1nbj1iV5EO — Daytona IntlSpeedway (@DISupdates) February 19, 2017

The Georgia native and son of former NASCAR driver Bill Elliot had the fastest lap of 46.663.

Last year, Elliot became the youngest pole-sitter in Daytona 500 history with a qualifying speed of 196.314 mph before crashing out on lap 18.

He’s expected to start his engine next to his teammate, Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the front row of the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next Sunday.