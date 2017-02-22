Defense rests in Wendell double-slaying trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The defense took less than three hours to present its case to the jury during the trial of a man accused of a 2014 double slaying in Wendell.

Nathan Holden is accused of shooting his estranged wife and killing her parents at their Wendell home. His defense didn’t dispute that he committed the attack, but argued his mental state at the time meant the killings weren’t first-degree murder.

Perhaps the most surprising moment of the day came when the defendant’s father, Nate Carroll, apologized from the stand.

“I would like to say to the Smith and to the Taylor family that I’m sorry for the loss of their loved ones and apologize to LaTonya for her pain and suffering through this,” he said.

The statement seemed to catch defense lawyer Jonathan Broun off guard.

Later, Carroll testified that his son had been very depressed after he separated from his wife.

“I watched him cry probably for two months every day,” he said.

The defense is trying to prove that the killings weren’t premeditated.

Holden’s half-brother testified Holden lived with him after the separation and was emotionally distressed.

“It was my first time ever seeing him cry,” the half-brother, also named Nate Carroll. “You could tell he was up and down, had good days and bad days. And he had a determination to get his family back.”

Closing arguments are set for Thursday.