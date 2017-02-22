Dozens of LGBTQ advocates show up at NCGA to convince lawmakers to repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of LGBTQ advocates are at the General Assembly today trying to convince lawmakers to repeal House Bill 2.

The effort is part of Equality NC’s “Day of Advocacy.” People from across the state arrived around 11 a.m. and began making the rounds at the General Assembly.

Some of those in attendance are seasoned advocates and others are having their first conversations with lawmakers.

The Day of Advocacy started at 9 a.m. at the Museum of Natural History with a workshop.

Several General Assembly members talked to attendees about the best way to get a message across to them. They also talked about using social media as a tool and why there’s power in numbers.

Two teens from Pinehurst who spoke to CBS North Carolina said this was their first time doing this kind of work.

“I hope to learn more today just on the ins and outs really of the state system of government, and just lobbying for these kinds of rights. And it’s definitely something I want to do later on in my life as I grow up,” said Noah Ambrose.

Those with Equality NC said they plan to be at the General Assembly until 2 p.m. urging lawmakers to repeal HB2 in full, immediately.